Bill No. 15371 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to allow members of parliament to attend plenary sessions, committee meetings, and meetings of temporary commissions accompanied by children under the age of two.

The initiative applies to lawmakers who are parents or legal guardians of young children. The authors of the bill propose enshrining this provision in law.

The goal of the initiative is to help members of parliament balance their parliamentary duties with raising children and to ensure they do not have to interrupt their work due to the need to care for their young children.

Bill No. 15371 has been registered with the Verkhovna Rada.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

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On November 25, the Verkhovna Rada approved, in the second reading and as a whole, the revised bill No. 10225-d, which establishes rules for the circulation and taxation of virtual assets in Ukraine. A total of 271 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill, while eight voted against it.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports recommended that parliament adopt as a basis bill No. 16114, submitted by a group of deputies led by Galina Yanchenko to expand employment opportunities for young people.

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