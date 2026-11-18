A proposal has been made in the Verkhovna Rada to revise the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision prohibiting businesses from operating during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters. A corresponding recommendation was submitted by a parliamentary committee.

The Committee’s Proposal

The Parliamentary Committee on Economic Development recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt a new resolution. The proposal involves revising the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision prohibiting business operations during a yellow-level air raid alert.

The committee reviewed draft resolution No. 1092 dated September 4, 2026, and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopt it in its entirety.

Details of the Draft Resolution

The draft resolution recommends that the government, within three calendar days:

revise the conditions under which businesses operate during a yellow threat level,

allow them to continue operations without setting up shelters, provided employees have given their voluntary written consent.

The document also proposes establishing the right of every employee, regardless of any previously provided written consent, to stop working at any time and proceed to a shelter during a yellow threat level.

What are the current conditions? Current requirements allow for working without a shelter for only three months, until December 4, 2026. A note accompanying the draft resolution explains that for some businesses, setting up shelters on their premises may be technically impossible or require significant time and resources. This applies, for example, to retail establishments, restaurants, and the service sector. Under these conditions, there is a risk of: a prolonged suspension of operations during a yellow threat level,

loss of revenue,

a reduction in budget revenues,

difficulties in supplying the population with goods and services.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada on Facebook. Ukraine has changed the air raid alert rules for businesses: how establishments will operate

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