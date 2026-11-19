Two bills have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that would impose penalties for providing real estate brokerage services without official agent status or a written contract with a client.

The main bill, No. 16192, was registered on October 28, and the alternative bill, No. 16192-1, on November 17. The latter provides for fines three times higher.

According to the main bill, violators would face fines ranging from 17,000 to 68,000 hryvnias. The alternative bill proposes fines ranging from 51,000 to 170,000 hryvnias.

Both documents also provide for a ban on engaging in brokerage activities for up to one year, and up to three years under aggravating circumstances.

The grounds for liability may include either the lack of official real estate agent status or the absence of a written contract with a client. This means that even registered real estate agents who work without a contract could face penalties.

Currently, these are only legislative proposals that have not yet been adopted by parliament.

Source: bill summary

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