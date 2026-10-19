A draft resolution to dismiss Denys Ulyutin from his position as Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine has been registered with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The document was submitted to parliament on October 19, 2026.

The draft resolution was assigned registration number 16165. As of the time this information was published, the document had been forwarded to parliamentary leadership for consideration. At this point, it is merely a registered initiative. There is no information regarding the Verkhovna Rada’s decision on Ulyutin’s dismissal.

Further consideration of the document will determine whether the proposal will proceed to the next stage of the parliamentary process. The draft resolution’s file contains its registration details and current status.

Denis Ulyutin serves as Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine. The document’s summary does not provide information on the reasons for initiating his dismissal.

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