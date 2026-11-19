The document was registered with the Verkhovna Rada on November 19 under number 16235. The draft resolution has already been submitted to the parliament’s leadership for consideration.

The draft resolution was initiated by 18 members of parliament, including Iryna Gerashchenko, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Andriy Levus, Volodymyr Ar’yev, Volodymyr Viatrovych, Maria Ionova, Iryna Friz, and Inna Sovsun.

According to information on the parliamentary portal, the document was registered on November 19, 2026. On the same day, it was submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. At this time, no decision has been made regarding the minister’s dismissal.

The reasons for initiating the dismissal are not specified in the published draft resolution. There is also no information yet on the date of the document’s possible consideration in the plenary hall.

Source: Verkhovna Rada

Prior to this, the Veterans’ Council called on Kim to apologize for his statements and clarify his position.

Earlier, there was an outcry online over Kim’s remarks about veterans, who he claimed would inevitably turn to a life of crime.

Vitaliy Kim also responded to criticism from the military following the interview and explained his position.

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