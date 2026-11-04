A bill titled “On the Management of the Housing Stock” has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada; it aims to establish uniform rules for the management of apartment buildings and define responsibility for their condition.

The bill calls for the creation of a unified digital housing registry. It will contain information about buildings, their technical condition, management structures, homeowners’ associations, and property managers.

It also proposes introducing a mechanism for a simple partnership of co-owners based on the principle of “one building—one legal entity,” so that residents can jointly represent the building’s interests.

Separately, the bill prohibits cutting off utility services to an entire apartment building for non-emergency reasons without a court order.

In addition, the plan is to introduce certification for building managers, professional accreditation for their specialists, liability for improper management, and insurance mechanisms for the housing stock. The certification requirements will not apply to homeowners’ associations (OSBBs), cooperatives, and simple partnerships that manage their own buildings independently.

The bill is part of housing reform. At the same time, a separate bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the registration of land plots under apartment buildings and adjacent territories for homeowners’ associations.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Bill No. 10242, which provides for up to eight years of imprisonment for the use of data from state registries during martial law, was withdrawn from consideration by the Verkhovna Rada this week.

Prior to this, the Rada extended the deadlines for issuing residence permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada also began reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

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