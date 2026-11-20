Bill No. 16232 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada; it provides for tax incentives for companies where war veterans make up at least 30% of the total workforce. The bill proposes reducing the corporate income tax and the single social contribution (SSC) rate for such companies. The initiative aims to encourage the employment of war veterans.

The bill provides for amendments to the Tax Code and other legislative acts of Ukraine.

The bill was registered in parliament on November 13 by a group of members of parliament. Among the initiators are Yulia Tymoshenko, Valeriy Dubil, Valentin Nalyvaichenko (all from the “Batkivshchyna” faction), and Heorhiy Mazurashu (from the “Servant of the People” faction).

According to the explanatory note accompanying the document, a taxpayer would be recognized as a veteran employment enterprise if veterans of war constitute at least 30% of the average headcount of full-time employees, and whose labor costs for veterans account for at least 25% of the total payroll. Mandatory conditions include full-time employment at the primary place of work, a salary of no less than 1.5 times the minimum wage, and the absence of tax debt.

The bill provides for the introduction of a two-tier corporate income tax incentive: a 9% rate for companies with a share of war veterans ranging from 30% to 50%, and a full tax exemption for shares of 50% or higher, provided that the funds saved are used for specific purposes. For third-group single-tax payers who meet the criteria for employing veterans, it is proposed to halve the rates—from 3% to 1.5% and from 5% to 2.5% of income.

In addition, for such employers—including individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) and agricultural producers—a reduced unified social tax (UST) rate of 8.41% is established instead of 22% for employees who are war veterans. Losses to the Pension Fund resulting from the application of the reduced rate will be compensated from the state budget without affecting employees’ insurance tenure or benefits.

Separately, the bill proposes granting all income tax payers—regardless of the proportion of veterans on their staff—the right to reduce their pre-tax financial result by 50% of the costs associated with workplace adaptation, vocational training, and psychological support for veteran employees.

Among the safeguards against abuse, the bill prohibits tax breaks for the gambling industry, the production and distribution of excise goods, the leasing of personnel, companies formed through reorganization within the previous 12 months, as well as the exclusion of employees transferred from related parties. A 90-day grace period is established to restore compliance with the criteria in the event of an employee’s resignation, termination due to health reasons, conscription, or death.

As Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim previously stated, the ministry opposes administrative coercion and the imposition of mandatory requirements to employ a certain percentage of workers (quotas), and instead proposes introducing effective economic incentives for businesses.

According to him, the government is currently working to streamline outdated labor laws in line with business needs and is also developing special retraining and professional development programs for veterans. This will help address the acute shortage of skilled workers in the labor market and ensure that veterans can choose a new profession that meets their needs.

This is outlined in Bill No. 16232.

It has been revealed what benefits and government support Ukrainian veterans can receive after demobilization.

As a reminder, Kim announced a program to create 100,000 jobs for veterans.

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