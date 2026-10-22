As part of the “Landmark Publications of Independence” project, Ukrainians selected the 35 most important books

In Ukraine, the results of the reader poll for the project “Landmark Publications of Independence: 35 Books We Choose Together,” dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence, have been tallied.

According to the results of the vote, in which more than 168,000 readers participated from among 100 titles proposed by experts, the top spot went to Illarion Pavliuk’s psychological thriller *I See You’re Interested in Darkness*.

The final list also included popular contemporary novels, works on Ukrainian history and culture—such as Vakhtang Kipiani’s *The Case of Vasyl Stus*—as well as definitive collections of works by classics and series of publications.

The Ukrainian Book Institute also provided a shortlist

“I See You’re Interested in Darkness,” by Illarion Pavliuk. Published by “Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva,” 2020

“Hemingway Knows Nothing,” by Artur Dron. Published by “Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva,” 2025

“Beyond the Perekop Lies the Land: A Crimean Novel,” by Anastasia Levkova. Published by “Laboratory,” 2023

The “Chronicle of the Gray Order” trilogy, by Pavlo Derevianko. Published by “House of Chimeras” (2019) and “Old Lion Publishing House,” 2025

“The Case of Vasyl Stus: A Collection of Documents from the Archives of the Former KGB of the Ukrainian SSR,” by Vakhtang Kipiani. Published by Vivat, 2019, 2021

The “New Dark Ages” series (2 books), by Max Kidruk. Published by “Bearded Tamarin,” 2022, 2026

“The Gate of Europe: A History of Ukraine from the Scythian Wars to Independence,” by Serhii Plokhy. KSD Publishing House, 2016

“Ukrainian Poetry Anthology” series (31 books), Ivan Malkovych (editor). A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA Publishing House, 2012–2026

“Vivat Classics” series (24 books), Yaryna Tsymbal (editor). Vivat Publishing House, 2023–2026

“Notes of a Ukrainian Madman,” by Lina Kostenko. A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA Publishing House, 2010

“Marusya Churai,” by Lina Kostenko. A-BA-BA-GA-LA-MA-GA Publishing House, 2018

“Language as a Sword: How the Soviet Empire Spoke,” by Yevheniia Kuznetsova. Published by “Your Underground Humanities,” 2023

“Ask Miechka,” by Yevheniia Kuznetsova. Published by “The Old Lion Publishing House,” 2021

“The Boarding School,” Serhiy Zhadan. Published by Meridian Czernowitz, 2017

“The Alphabet,” by Ivan Malkovych (author and editor). Published by A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA, 1992, 1993

“The Non-Canonical Canon” series (40 books), Vira Ageeva (editor). Vikhola Publishing House, 2022–2026

“Ukraїner: The Country from Within,” Bohdan Logvinenko. Published by “Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva,” 2019; published by Ukraїner, 2024

“Zhadan: Complete Poems, 1993–2023,” by Serhiy Zhadan. Published by Meridian Czernowitz, 2024

“Sweet Darusya,” by Maria Matios. Published by the “Pyramid” Literary Agency, 2004; published by A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA, 2024

“Vasyl Stus. Complete Works in 6 Volumes, 9 Books,” Mykhailina Kotsyubynska and Dmytro Stus (editors). Prosvit Publishing House, 1994–1998

“100 Fairy Tales” series (3 books), Ivan Malkovych (editor). A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA Publishing House, 2005

“Lesya Ukrainka: Complete Academic Collection of Works in 14 Volumes,” Vira Ageyeva, Yuriy Hromyk, Oksana Zabuzhko, Iryna Konstankevych, Maria Moklytsia, Serhiy Romanov (editorial board). Lesya Ukrainka Eastern National University, Komora, Smoloskyp, Ukrainian Book Institute, 2021.

“Dancing with Bones,” Andriy Semyankiv. Vikhola Publishing House, 2022

“Field Research on Ukrainian Sex,” by Oksana Zabuzhko. Zgoda Publishing House, 1996; Fakt Publishing House, 2004; Spadshchyna Publishing House, 2015; Komora Publishing House, 2025

*The Museum of Abandoned Secrets*, Oksana Zabuzhko. Published by *Fakt*, 2009; *Spadshchyna*, 2012; *Komora*, 2020

“Rebellion Against the Empire: The Ukrainian Sixties Generation,” by Radomir Mokryk. Published by A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA, 2023

“Voroshilovgrad,” Serhiy Zhadan. Published by Folio in 2010 and by KSD in 2015

“The Executed Renaissance: Selected Works” series (16 books), Osip Zinkevych, Volodymyr Panchenko, Oleksandr Ushkalov, Nadiya Bilyk, Nataliia Havdida, Oksana Taniuk, Olesia Omelchuk, Anatolii Tkachenko, Dana Tkachenko, Rostyslav Melnykov (collective of editors). Smoloskyp Publishing House, 2001–2025

“Taras Shevchenko: Complete Works in 12 Volumes,” M. G. Zhulinsky (chair), V. S. Borodin (vice chair), S. A. Galchenko (Deputy Chair), O. K. Fedoruk (Deputy Chair), I. M. Dzyuba, O. V. Myshanych, V. V. Nimchuk, V. V. Ruban, G. A. Skrypnyk, V. L. Smilianska, N. P. Chamata, V. I. Pakharenko, V. M. Yatsyuk, A. Ya. Beldiy. (Editorial Board) M. M. Pavliuk, Y. V. Peleshchenko, T. M. Riznychenko, V. L. Smilianska, V. O. Sudak, N. P. Chamat, V. Ye. Shubravskyi (editors). “Naukova Dumka” Publishing House, 2001–2025

“Favorite Poems” series (3 volumes), Ivan Malkovych (compiler). A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA Publishing House, 1994

“Poems from the Loopholes,” by Maksym “Dali” Kryvtsov. Published by “Nash Format,” 2023

“Daughter,” Tamara Gorikha Zernia. “Bilka” Publishing House, 2019

“I Am Transforming… Diary of the Occupation. Selected Poems,” Volodymyr Vakulenko-K. Published by Vivat, 2023

“Amadoka,” by Sofia Andrukhovych. Published by “Vydavnytstvo Staroho Leva,” 2020

“The Century of Yakov,” Volodymyr Lys. KSD Publishing House, 2010; Folio Publishing House, 2025.

Readers’ Choice Award: How Ukrainians Voted on Diya

A separate component of the project was a poll on the Diia app dedicated to iconic Ukrainian books published between 2022 and 2026. In this category, users selected the book they believed deserved a special Readers’ Choice Award from among 15 nominated titles.

The winner was Max Kidruk’s *Colony*, which received 23% (14,052) of the votes.

A total of 60,596 users cast their votes on the Diya app. The full results are available in the Diia app. This special category provided an additional opportunity to engage a broad audience in a conversation about Ukrainian books published during the full-scale war.

A total of 229,485 votes were cast across the two rounds of voting.

Among the publications from 2022–2026, the following also competed:

“Dancing with Bones” by Andriy Semyankiv—7,699 votes.

“Beyond the Perekop Lies the Land: A Crimean Novel” by Anastasia Levkova — 7,035 votes.

“Rebellion Against the Empire: Ukrainian Sixties Activists,” by Radomir Mokryk—5,831 votes.

“Poems from the Loopholes,” by Maksym “Dali” Kryvtsov — 4,289 votes.

“Hemingway Knows Nothing,” by Artur Dron — 4,118 votes.

“Language as a Sword: How the Soviet Empire Spoke,” by Yevheniia Kuznetsova—3,424 votes.

“I Am Transforming… Diary of an Occupation. Selected Poems,” by Volodymyr Vakulenko — 3,373 votes.

“A Man at the Crossroads: Reflections on Existential Intelligence,” by Ihor Kozlovskyi — 2,210 votes.

“Call Sign for Job: Chronicles of the Invasion,” by Oleksandr Mykhed—1,705 votes.

“Leticia Kuryata and All Her Imaginary Lovers, to Whom She Lied About Her Father,” by Vira Kuryko — 1,571 votes.

“Testimony,” by Viktoria Amelina—1,501 votes.

“The Dress-Up Game,” by Artem Chekh — 1,501 votes.

“How to Read Ukrainian Classics,” by Rostyslav Semkiv — 1,155 votes.

“Lists,” by Myroslav Laiuk — 1,132 votes.

Source: UNN.

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