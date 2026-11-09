There are more than 115,000 people listed in Ukraine's Registry of Missing Persons

The Unified Registry of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances contains information on more than 115,000 people. Among them are military personnel, civilians, and children.

This was reported by Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, in a comment to “Suspilne.”

According to him, most of the people in the registry are service members of Ukraine’s defense and security forces. Specifically, these include soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and intelligence agencies.

Dobroserdov explained that the exact number of missing military personnel is not being disclosed for national security reasons. Such data could be used by Russia to plan military operations and information campaigns, as well as negatively impact the morale of Ukrainian defenders and their families.

Source: Suspilne

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has ordered all military units to continue paying the financial allowances of servicemembers listed as missing in action until a court ruling declares them missing or a death certificate is issued.

In Ukraine, more than 114,000 civilians and military personnel are officially listed as missing. At the same time, law enforcement agencies continue to work on identifying thousands of unidentified bodies, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The civic initiative “Back to Ukraine” has identified the first confirmed case of a child listed in the state registry “Children of War” who ended up serving in the Russian Armed Forces. The case involves 19-year-old Oleksandr Mustyats (born in 2007) from the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, who had been considered missing in action.

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