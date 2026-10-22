Four people were injured in the Rivne district as a result of a collision involving three cars

An accident involving three vehicles occurred on the bypass road near Kvasyliv in the Rivne District.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, four people, including a child, were injured in the collision. Investigators are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the accident, while patrol officers are directing traffic.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne Oblast.

On October 19, a traffic accident involving three trucks occurred near the village of Pochapyntsi in the Zhmerynka community in Vinnytsia Oblast. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers was trapped in the cab. Using special equipment, rescuers freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.

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