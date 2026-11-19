The man was stopped on the evening of November 18. During a search, officers found a package containing more than 11 grams of the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP.

Law enforcement officers also seized a cell phone with four SIM cards.

Investigators opened a criminal case regarding the illegal acquisition and possession of large quantities of psychotropic substances without the intent to sell. The foreign national faces up to three years in prison.

Source: Rivne Regional Police.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

Young men who were distributing drugs while out for a walk were detained in Kyiv.

A 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.

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