A man from Lviv suspected of selling child pornography was arrested in Romania

A 36-year-old resident of Lviv was detained in Romania; he was wanted internationally on suspicion of distributing child pornography. According to the investigation, the man administered approximately 1,000 websites and earned over 938,000 U.S. dollars.

According to the investigation, since early 2025, the suspect had organized the sale of child pornography through a network of paid websites. Users gained access to the prohibited content in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The total amount of funds received in this manner was $938,700. At the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine as of October 14, 2025, this is equivalent to over 39 million hryvnias.

During searches of the man’s computer, law enforcement officers found evidence of his administration of the websites and the sale of the relevant materials.

“The man was notified of the charges against him. Since he was evading the investigation, an international arrest warrant was issued for him,” the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

In August 2026, the man was detained in the Romanian city of Timișoara. At the time of his detention, he was on an international wanted list.

Currently, the Office of the Prosecutor General is preparing documents for the suspect’s extradition to Ukraine.

The process of handing him over to Ukrainian authorities is ongoing. Upon his return to Ukraine, he is expected to face criminal charges as part of the relevant proceedings.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, law enforcement officers in Odesa exposed a 38-year-old local resident who, according to the investigation, possessed child pornography and used artificial intelligence to create new videos and photos. The man faces up to 12 years in prison.

As part of international operations, law enforcement officials detained 95 people in 17 countries while investigating the distribution of child sexual abuse material via messaging apps and cryptocurrency platforms.

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