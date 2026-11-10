About 630 civilians remain in the gray zone in the Zaporizhzhia region

About 630 civilians remain in the towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia Oblast located in close proximity to the front line. Oleksandr Kovalenko, a spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported this on air.

According to regional authorities, about 500 people remain in Komyshuvakha, fewer than 100 in Orikhiv, and about 100 people still live in Huliaipole, despite the town effectively being in a zone of total destruction.

Additionally, 11 civilians remain in Malokaterynivka, 11 in Primorske, and 5 in Stepnogorsk. A representative of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration emphasized that evacuating civilians from these areas is currently extremely difficult, which is why military personnel are being deployed to assist with the evacuation.

Source: Statements by Oleksandr Kovalenko, spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a televised marathon.

In the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone. Some of the children have not yet been evacuated due to constant Russian shelling, drone attacks, and mined routes.

Mandatory evacuation of families with children has been implemented in all settlements of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities due to constant Russian shelling.

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