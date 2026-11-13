A man was arrested in Slavyansk for selling drugs and ammunition

In Sloviansk, law enforcement officers detained a 33-year-old man suspected of selling psychotropic substances and military ammunition. According to the investigation, he earned about 150,000 hryvnias per month from selling PVP, and also sold ammunition, grenades, and a rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade launcher. The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail.

According to investigators, the man began selling the psychotropic substance PVP in July 2026. He ordered the goods in Dnipro, from where they were shipped via a courier service. The man would pick up the packages and then sell the substance to buyers directly on the premises of his own home.

To conceal the illegal goods, he used packaging from wet wipes. He hid the psychotropic substance inside and then handed it over to buyers from there. According to investigators’ estimates, this business brought him an average of about 150,000 hryvnias per month.

He also dealt in ammunition

In addition to selling psychotropic substances, the man, according to law enforcement officials, set up a trade in ammunition. He stored it at home and sold it to interested buyers.

One such sale took place in September 2026. At that time, the suspect received over 17,000 hryvnias from a buyer for a batch of ammunition. It included 700 rounds of ammunition, four grenades, and an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

What Was Found During the Search

In October, law enforcement officers caught the man in the act and detained him while he was selling another batch of PVP. Afterward, they conducted a search of his residence. The search was carried out pursuant to a warrant issued by an investigating judge. During the search, authorities seized an RPG-7 anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher, psychotropic substances, cell phones, and over 77,000 hryvnias in cash.

The man was notified that he is suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: the illegal sale of psychotropic substances, as well as the acquisition, possession, and sale of military ammunition. At the prosecutor’s request, the court ordered him to be held in custody without the possibility of release on bail.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast. Operational support is being provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) offices in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

If the man is found guilty in court, he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court and convicted. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Lutsk, a 22-year-old local resident was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property for the illegal acquisition and possession of a narcotic substance in particularly large quantities with the intent to sell.

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