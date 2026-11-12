Social media users have identified the likely girlfriend of Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to a case involving the embezzlement of funds for safe houses

After photos from the searches at businessman Vladislav Sokolov’s home surfaced, social media users turned their attention to his personal life. Journalist Marina Danilyuk-Yarmolaeva published photos of a woman named Anzhelika Oleksandrivna, who is likely his girlfriend, showing off a luxurious vacation in Bali and Mexico. After the story went viral, she closed her accounts.

On her blog, the woman refers to herself as a “goddess” and her lover as a “god”; she also calls herself a guide to the “true self,” promoting esoteric practices involving energy exchange and the trinity of soul, spirit, and body.

Previously, Angelica actively flaunted her lavish lifestyle: she posted photos of business-class flights, black caviar, champagne, and luxury vacations at ski resorts in Italy, Mexico, Bali, and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, there is online discussion about the education of businessman Sokolov’s son at an elite college in London.

Journalists managed to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal case—is registered to 73-year-old Natalia.

As a reminder, police found a property worth over $400,000 belonging to police officer Tsenov, a suspect in the Carthage case.

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