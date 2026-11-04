Following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

According to UP, “Price” in the recordings is Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations. According to sources, Tsenov was detained today.

Earlier, NABU reported that “Price,” one of the leaders of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, is mentioned in the case materials.

According to the investigation, he was responsible for providing police cover for the call centers.

This was reported by UP sources within law enforcement agencies.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers.

The head of the SBU dismissed two high-ranking officials implicated in the NABU investigation

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