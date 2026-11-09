In Sumy, a man met women online and then attacked them with a knife

In Sumy, law enforcement officers detained a 35-year-old man suspected of a series of robberies targeting women. According to the investigation, the suspect met the victims online, then went to their homes, threatened them with a knife, and took their money.

At the request of the Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect was taken into custody without the right to bail.

According to the investigation, the man would first get to know the women online, then go to their homes and, threatening them with a knife, demand money.

On November 5, 2026, the suspect committed three such attacks in different neighborhoods of Sumy. His victims were women aged 30, 27, and 26.

In total, 30,000 hryvnias were stolen from the victims.

Law enforcement officers detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had previously been brought to criminal liability on multiple occasions, in particular for property crimes.

The suspect’s actions were classified as robbery committed under martial law, pursuant to Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The penalty under this article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The man is currently being held in custody without the possibility of bail.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of the Sumy District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, on October 6 at around 4:00 p.m., at a hypermarket in Kovel, Volyn Oblast, a man took an axe from a display case and inflicted bodily harm on three shoppers.

In Shepetivka, a man attacked a pensioner in an elevator and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Read us on