Restrictions on the sale of a number of basic food items remain in effect at supermarkets. Shoppers are not allowed to purchase more than six units or kilograms of certain items per person.

Limits have been set on cooking oil, vinegar, pasta, sugar, salt, and grains.

These restrictions apply to both in-store purchases and online orders.

Specifically, shoppers are allowed to buy no more than six units or kilograms of the listed items, so it’s not possible to stock up on them in large quantities in a single shopping trip.

Telegraf reports this.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces have carried out a series of targeted strikes against Ukrainian enterprises in the food and oil and fat industries. Specifically, on November 16, the invaders once again attacked the “Oleina” sunflower oil production plant in Dnipro, marking at least the third strike on this facility since the beginning of 2026.

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