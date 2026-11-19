In Ternopil, an indictment has been filed against a 15-year-old student accused of attempting to murder a classmate. The girl is charged under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

“Juvenile prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment with the court against a 15-year-old schoolgirl accused of attempting to murder a classmate (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement reads.

According to the investigation, there was animosity between the students at one of the schools in Ternopil. Law enforcement officials claim that the 15-year-old defendant prepared for the attack in advance and purchased a knife.

On April 27, 2026, she left her last class and waited for her classmate in the entrance hall of her apartment building. When the victim approached, the attacker stabbed her several times.

“During one of the stabs, a fragment of the blade remained lodged in the victim’s head. The attacker’s actions caused serious bodily injury to her classmate,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Thanks to timely medical care, the victim’s life was saved.

The indictment against the 15-year-old schoolgirl has been filed with the court.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram.

In the Rivne region, a 38-year-old resident of the Rivne district will stand trial on charges of sexually abusing two underage girls, producing and distributing pornographic materials, and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors from the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor’s Office have already submitted the indictment to the court.

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