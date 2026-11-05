On November 5, in Ternopil, an armed man locked the store manager in her office. Two gunshots were then heard coming from the room. Law enforcement officers are conducting a special operation at the scene to apprehend the man. Police are urging citizens not to approach the scene of the incident and to stay away from it.

The police received a report about the incident today, November 5, around 11:00 a.m. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified man locked the store manager in her office.

Shortly thereafter, two gunshots were heard from the office. At this time, law enforcement has not reported whether there are any casualties or what condition the woman is in.

Police and specialized units are working at the scene. Law enforcement is taking immediate measures to apprehend the armed man and ensure public safety.

The police are urging citizens to stay away from the area where the special operation is taking place and to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers.

The circumstances of the incident and the man’s motives are being investigated.

This information comes from the Ternopil Regional Police.

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