A court in Ternopil found Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Valeriyovych Korlykhanov of the Security Service of Ukraine guilty of abuse of influence during a military medical examination. The official demanded 22,000 hryvnias in exchange for helping a mobilized servicemember obtain a decision declaring him fit for service in rear units.

His actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Korlykhanov held the position of duty officer for Sector 2 of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) Security and Secrets Department in the Ternopil region. He was appointed to this position by an order dated November 27, 2025. He was born in the Russian city of Ishim.

In February 2026, the lieutenant colonel learned of the mobilization of a servicemember who had served as a UAV operator and participated in combat operations.

According to the case file, Korlykhanov offered to help the soldier’s wife and daughter influence the decision of Garrison Medical Examination Commission No. 4 of the Western Region Military Medical Clinical Center.

The aim was to expedite the medical examination process and secure a conclusion that the servicemember was fit for service in rear units—specifically, in territorial recruitment centers, support units, and logistics units—rather than in combat units.

On February 11, Korlykhanov received medical documents via WhatsApp.

In May, he demanded 22,000 hryvnias, allegedly to purchase backpacks and first-aid kits to be given to members of the medical commission.

On May 6, the mobilized soldier’s daughter transferred the specified amount to him. Immediately afterward, law enforcement officers detained the lieutenant colonel and seized the money.

As noted in the case file, the serviceman’s relatives voluntarily contacted law enforcement and subsequently acted under their supervision.

The defendant fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, and asked the court not to impose a severe punishment.

The court considered Korlykhanov’s sincere remorse and his voluntary transfer of 40,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 18, 2026, as mitigating circumstances.

The court found no aggravating circumstances. The crime was classified as a misdemeanor.

In addition, a 52-year-old resident of Kyiv will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been forwarded to the court.

Between September and November 2026, law enforcement officers in various regions exposed military personnel, medical professionals, businesspeople, and intermediaries who, for money, offered to arrange fictitious disability status, remove individuals from wanted lists, illegally discharge them from service, or help them leave the country.

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