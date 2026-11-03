In Ternopil, a con artist posed as a police officer and swindled more than 30,000 hryvnias from a retiree

In Ternopil, an 82-year-old woman fell victim to a phone scam: an unknown man, who identified himself as a police officer, told her that her son had allegedly been taken into police custody following a fight. Under the pretext of helping a relative, the scammer convinced the pensioner to transfer 30,449 hryvnias to him.

A local resident born in 1944 filed a report of fraud with officers at the Ternopil District Police Department.

According to law enforcement officials, an unknown man called the woman and identified himself as a police officer. He told her that her son had allegedly been taken to the police station following a fight.

The caller assured the pensioner that, to avoid punishment, she needed to transfer the money immediately.

Believing the stranger and worried about her relative, the woman followed his instructions and personally transferred 30,449 hryvnias to the specified bank account.

After receiving the money, the scammer cut off all communication with the victim. Contact with the stranger was lost, and only then did the woman realize she had fallen victim to a scam.

The pensioner then turned to the police for help. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the fraud.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, two members of a criminal group—which had extorted millions of hryvnias and dollars from business owners and local residents in exchange for fictitious debts and the right to conduct business—were sentenced to lengthy prison terms. The co-organizer received 8 years and 6 months in prison, and one of the perpetrators received 7 years and 6 months.

Earlier in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three young residents of the Kolomyia district were exposed; according to the investigation, they stole nearly 645,000 hryvnias from the bank accounts of 16 Ukrainians. Among the suspects is a minor, and among the victims are three military personnel.

Previously, investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department in Kyiv, in collaboration with the cyber police, completed a pre-trial investigation and filed an indictment against a Kyiv resident who defrauded a volunteer who was a former military servicemember.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay 30 UAH in customs fees for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to the investigation, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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