In Ternopil, the City Council’s Executive Committee has selected a location for the construction of a monument to civilian residents who lost their lives as a result of Russian armed aggression. The monument is planned to be erected near the entrance to the National Revival Park from the side of Zluky Avenue—in a green area next to the central alley and not far from the Holy Trinity Spiritual Center of the OCU (across from the monument to the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy).

According to the executive committee’s decision, a working group is to conduct a public discussion on the appropriateness of placing the memorial on this site. After taking residents’ suggestions into account, the project will be submitted to the city council for consideration, and a competition will subsequently be announced to develop the concept for the future monument.

The proposal to create a memorial space came from the families of Ternopil residents who died during a massive Russian missile strike on the city on November 19, 2025. At that time, two Russian missiles struck residential high-rises on 15 Kvitnya Street and Vasyl Stus Street, killing 38 people, including eight children, while three other residents remain missing.

Source: Ternopil City Council.

On the night of November 19, 2025, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on the city of Ternopil, specifically striking a high-rise residential building.

The death toll from the Russian shelling of Ternopil on November 19 has risen to 38. Two more victims, who had previously been considered missing, were found.

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