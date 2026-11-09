A decline in air quality was recorded in three cities in the Kyiv region

On the morning of November 9, a deterioration in air quality was recorded in three towns in the Kyiv region—Irpin, Bila Tserkva, and Brovary.

According to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, experts determined that these cities had moderate levels of fine particulate matter pollution.

Source: a Facebook post by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military (State) Administration.

As a reminder, air quality has deteriorated in the Kyiv region—particulate matter has been detected in six localities.

Previously, it was reported which districts of Kyiv have the best air quality indicators.

On October 28, dangerous levels of air pollution were recorded on one of Kyiv’s streets.

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