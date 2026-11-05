Emergency power outages have been implemented in three districts of Kyiv

In Kyiv, following orders from NEC “Ukrenergo,” emergency power outages were implemented today, November 5, in parts of three districts of the capital.

Emergency power restrictions were implemented in the following districts:

Svyatoshyn;

Shevchenkivskyi;

Podilskyi.

DTEK emphasized that during emergency outages, the hourly power outage schedules do not apply.

Power company employees continue to work on stabilizing the situation and promise to promptly report any changes in the power grid’s operation.

“Energy workers are working nonstop, without sleep, whenever the alarm isn’t sounding, to stabilize the situation,” the company noted.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has suffered large-scale Russian attacks, resulting in a difficult power supply situation persisting in several regions and in Kyiv.

This was reported by DTEK’s press service.

In Ukraine, emergency power outages may be implemented and lifted several times an hour. The reason is the constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, which cause the situation in the power grid to change rapidly. DTEK explained why energy providers have to adjust restrictions so frequently.

In some regions of Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect around the clock on November 5 due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their generation capacity due to large-scale and systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

On November 4, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were reintroduced in the capital and the Kyiv region. The schedules for hourly power outages are currently not in effect.

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