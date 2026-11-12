Emergency power outages have been implemented in three districts of the Kyiv region due to Russian attacks

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv Oblast as a result of an enemy attack on energy facilities.

“Due to the attack on power facilities in the Kyiv region, power outages have been reported in the Fastiv, Bila Tserkva, and Obukhiv districts, where scheduled outages are not in effect. In the rest of the region, the stabilization schedules remain in effect,” reported DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.

Currently, utility workers are already working to address the consequences of the shelling and restore power supply, urging consumers with electricity to use electrical appliances as sparingly as possible to maintain balance in the system.

Source: “DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.”

The British broadcaster BBC published a report from one of DTEK’s thermal power plants, which was struck directly by a Russian ballistic missile. The footage shows extensive destruction and damaged equipment that power workers are trying to repair. The film crew worked under the constant threat of new shelling.

Consumers complain that even after the power comes back on, it goes out again fairly quickly—even when it’s not a scheduled outage, an emergency shutdown, or a power cut. A DTEK power engineer explained the reason.

Throughout October, DTEK power engineers restored electricity to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions that had been left without power due to Russian shelling.

Read us on