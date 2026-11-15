Electricity service has been partially restored in three districts of Zaporizhzhia following enemy shelling

Utility workers have partially restored power to the Zavodskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia, which lost power as a result of yet another Russian attack on energy infrastructure on November 15.

“Electricity is gradually returning to the homes of Zaporizhzhia residents. Power has been partially restored in the Zavodskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the city. Power utility workers and all relevant services are continuing to work to restore power to everyone as quickly as possible,” said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Due to damage to power equipment, emergency power outages were also implemented in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and repair crews will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Russian troops attacked a power facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 877 times. Forty-eight settlements came under fire: the occupiers used aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery. According to the regional governor, 32 people, including four children, were injured as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

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