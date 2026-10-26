In the center of Chernihiv, archaeologists discovered the remains of Old Russian structures dating from the 10th to 12th centuries while investigating the building that once housed the Chernihiv Cossack Regiment’s headquarters. In the 17th century, this building housed the regiment’s headquarters. Researchers also published photographs from the excavation site.

The remains of these thousand-year-old structures were found near the Chernihiv regimental office building, which belonged to Colonel Yakov Lyzogub. While preparing the building for restoration, archaeologists stumbled upon sections of 17th-century foundations laid with ancient bricks set in limestone mortar.

This discovery helped archaeologists study the masonry techniques and other details of foundations from the Hetmanate era. Researchers also found the remains of two 12th-century sunken structures, fragments of pottery, a grain pit from the Old Russian period, stove tiles, ancient bricks, Old Russian plinths, and a fragment of a lead object.

At the same time, archaeologists discovered a small 10th-century ditch that may have marked the boundaries between neighboring estates.

Yakov Lyzogub’s house was built in the 1690s. It is one of the surviving stone civilian structures from the Hetmanate era. In the 18th century, the building housed the office of the Chernihiv Cossack Regiment. Currently, the house serves as a museum storage facility.

This was reported with reference to Cheline.ua.

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