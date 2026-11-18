A 13-year-old girl had been experiencing painful, pus-filled lesions on her skin on a regular basis for several months. The abscesses were drained repeatedly, but they soon reappeared. Specialists at the Center for Pediatric Medicine were able to determine the cause of the problem. The girl was diagnosed with recurrent pyogenic hidradenitis and prescribed appropriate treatment.

Initially, the patient went to the Clinic of Specialized Surgery for another abscess drainage. However, surgeon Svitazar Khalak suspected that the problem might be caused by a chronic skin condition rather than isolated pus-filled lesions.

The surgeon then referred the girl to dermatologist and immunologist Solomiya Tymchyshyn at the Clinic of Pediatric Immunology and Rheumatology with an Inpatient Department of Specialized Pediatrics. The doctor confirmed the diagnosis.

Pyogenic hidradenitis (acne inversa) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by painful nodules, abscesses, and fistulas. These most commonly occur in the armpits, groin, and anogenital regions. The disease can recur, cause scarring, and limit mobility if appropriate treatment is not started in a timely manner. It can begin during puberty or, less commonly, before puberty.

After the diagnosis was made, the patient was treated with antibiotics—the girl’s condition improved, but the disease could not be fully controlled: new fistulas continued to form. Therefore, the decision was made to switch to biologic therapy.

“If the disease is not controlled, it can progress: new fistulas will form, and recurrent abscesses and scarring will occur. In our patient, scarring was already affecting the mobility of her arm. That’s why it’s important not just to treat individual abscesses, but to treat the underlying disease itself,” explains Solomiya Tymchyshyn.

The Center for Pediatric Medicine procured adalimumab for the girl—a biologic medication used to treat hidradenitis suppurativa when indicated. This therapy helps control the inflammatory process and reduce the risk of new flare-ups.

If your child has similar symptoms, please contact Solomiya Tymchyshyn at the Center for Pediatric Medicine for a consultation. This was reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine, Western Ukrainian Specialized Center. In Kyiv, the children’s center has been prepared for winter: an autonomous power supply and shelter have been installed. After dying in a car accident, a 17-year-old boy became an organ donor for five patients.

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