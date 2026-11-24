The staff of the Les Kurbas National Center for Theater Arts is calling for the appointment of the acting director to be rescinded and for an open competition to be held for the position.

The institution’s employees warn of the threat of an institutional crisis, as well as managerial and financial destabilization.

“The overwhelming majority of the staff has spoken out in favor of democratic elections for the director in accordance with Ukrainian law and the Center’s charter, and against backroom appointments involving procedural violations and a questionable candidate, which has already led to the collapse of the institution and reputational damage,” wrote Nadiya Miroshnychenko (pen name Neda Nezhdan), head of the Kurbas Center’s drama projects department, on Facebook, along with a press release outlining the staff’s position.

The statement notes that the crisis was triggered by the Ministry of Culture’s appointment of new leadership without prior consultation with the collective.

It also points out that the new interim director, Kristina Kiselovayte, reportedly has neither an academic degree nor experience managing research or state-funded cultural institutions.

The staff also expresses concern that the new leadership may eliminate the research and experimental component of the Center’s activities.

“The second factor contributing to the institutional crisis was the ethical dimension. From the very first days, the new acting director demonstrated a breakdown in communication with the vast majority of the staff through acts of aggression: psychological pressure, baseless accusations, belittlement, bullying, threats of disciplinary action and dismissal in violation of the charter and the collective agreement between management and employees—particularly while on sick leave—and demands to perform duties not provided for in employment contracts,” the statement reads.

In addition, the statement notes that the appointment of a new director at the end of the fiscal year has jeopardized the timely payment of salaries, tax payments, and current obligations.

In light of this, the staff meeting adopted the following resolution: to demand the revocation of Kiselovayeva’s appointment as acting director, as she fails to meet either the basic requirements for the head of such an institution or the standards of professional ethics; to ensure a stable transition through the end of 2026 by maintaining the powers of the previous leadership and observing the required notice periods stipulated by law; to hold an open competition for the position of general director with the participation of the staff and the public, and to establish a joint working group to develop a transparent management model and a development strategy for the institution in accordance with democratic principles and the law.

At the same time, the staff’s published statement contains no mention of or refutation of the allegations recently published by the Ministry of Culture.

Specifically, on November 19, the ministry stated that it would soon conduct an official audit of the Center’s activities due to numerous violations that the new leadership had uncovered during the handover of affairs.

Specifically, the allegations concerned violations in the organization of financial, personnel, and operational activities; the documentation of the use of state property; the accounting of revenues; and the processing of certain payments, including salaries. There were also issues with access to documentation, property, keys, and information systems necessary for the institution to function properly. Among other things, it was discovered that outside groups were using the Center’s stage without lease agreements.

It was noted that the new director discovered that the Center lacked certain specialists in human resources and legal affairs, and that all financial, personnel, and contractual documentation, the official seal, and access to the Center’s operational systems were concentrated in the hands of a single official, who, on the day the new director was introduced, refused to process the personnel documents related to her appointment to the position.

As previously reported, the activities and personnel issues at the Les Kurbas Center have been the subject of public debate on more than one occasion. In particular, in 2013, a public conflict erupted at the Center over personnel and management decisions. Employees and supporters protested the layoffs and the closure of certain program areas.

In the fall of 2023, a post appeared on the Center’s social media accounts allegedly stating that the then-acting Minister of Culture, Rostislav Karandeev, wanted to change the Center’s leadership and was demanding that Chief Accountant Nadiya Bovtun prepare the staff for a leadership change by the end of October. The staff themselves were reportedly opposed to a leadership change without discussion, as they had their own candidate—director Serhiy Masloboyshchikov. Karandeev himself stated at the time that he had not set a deadline for appointing a director by the end of the month, but that he planned to discuss potential candidates. No appointments were made at that time.

On December 29, 2025, Nelly Kornienko, a Doctor of Art History, theater scholar, Honored Artist of Ukraine, and founder and long-time director of the Les Kurbas Center, passed away. Following this, Oleksandr Chaika became the acting director.

In early November 2026, the Ministry of Culture introduced the staff to the Center’s new acting general director, cultural manager Kristina Kiselovayte.

The Center’s history began in 1989 as an international initiative centered on an original project by Nelly Kornienko (1939–2025), who developed the concept for the Center’s innovative structure, and Les Tanyuk (1938–2016)—one of Ukraine’s first researchers of Les Kurbas’s work. Among the Center’s priorities is the integration of the legacy of Les Kurbas and other representatives of modernism, in particular the artists of the Executed Renaissance and the Shistdesiatnyky.

As a reminder, theater producer and cultural manager Kristina Kiselovate has been appointed Acting Director of the Les Kurbas National Center for Theater Arts. She was introduced to the Center’s staff.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is considering ways to support movie theaters and the entire film industry, which are suffering losses due to the full-scale war, Russian attacks, and ongoing air raid alerts. Specifically, this involves compensating for operating costs and losses resulting from canceled screenings.

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