In downtown Ivano-Frankivsk, a conflict between three men ended in a shooting. The incident occurred on the evening of November 21 near a café on the pedestrian section of Nezalezhnosti Street, known as the “100-meter stretch.” As a result of the shooting, a 34-year-old local resident was wounded in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place on the evening of November 21 near one of the cafes in downtown Ivano-Frankivsk. A conflict broke out between three men, during which a shot was fired. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the bullet struck a 34-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk. The man sustained a leg injury. Law enforcement officers who were patrolling the city center at the time heard the shot. A joint police and National Guard unit was on the scene. They immediately responded to the sound, called an ambulance, and began investigating what had happened.

Paramedics examined the injured man and transported him to the hospital. The other person involved in the altercation—a 27-year-old local resident—was taken by police to the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department to determine the circumstances. According to law enforcement officials, the younger man also had visible injuries to his face. The circumstances under which he sustained these injuries are currently unknown.

Police are determining who fired the shot, what type of weapon was used, and what caused the altercation. Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the incident. The city police reported this on November 22.

On the night of Thursday, November 12, two cars caught fire in Ivano-Frankivsk as a result of arson. One of the damaged vehicles belongs to Ivan Kharuk, a journalist with TRK “Vezha.”

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