A scandal has erupted in Vasylkiv over cuts to school funding

In Vasylkiv, in the Kyiv region, there has been public outcry over the payment of teachers’ salaries and the streamlining of the school system. In the Facebook group “European Society,” calls have emerged to publish the Department of Education’s order on optimizing the general secondary education network and the related financial calculations.

Amid reports of a shortfall in the education subsidy, People’s Deputy Danylo Getmantsev stated that local authorities are forcing schools to cut back on educational services. At the same time, the principals of Vasylkivets Gymnasiums No. 1 and No. 2, Viktoria Bodnar and Tetiana Maksymchuk, assured that the schools are operating as usual and that staff salaries remain unchanged, although teaching loads have had to be adjusted.

“Yes, we are currently facing a situation—a problem—where the subsidy funds are insufficient to cover our teachers’ salaries. And indeed, we’ve had to optimize our educational process to a certain extent,” explained Viktoria Bodnar.

According to Tetiana Maksymchuk, Gymnasium No. 2 has reduced the number of groups for studying English, Ukrainian, computer science, and technology due to a decrease in subsidies and additional expenses throughout the year. Vitaliy Krasnikov, the principal of the “Uspikh” Academic Lyceum, also denied rumors about his dismissal and the suspension of the educational process.

“All teachers have received and will continue to receive their salaries. The educational process at the lyceum has not been suspended. No one has fired me; I continue to work,” wrote the lyceum’s director.

Source: Glavkom.

Earlier, Koretsky announced an increase in student scholarships and teachers’ salaries effective September 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the allocation of 6.2 billion hryvnias in subsidies from the state budget to local budgets for additional payments to teachers.

The Ministry of Education and Science has created a special online calculator that allows teachers to calculate their own salaries, taking into account the pay raises.

Read us on