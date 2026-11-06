In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted on a train car

A 12-year-old boy died in Vinnytsia on November 6. The boy suffered a fatal electric shock while on the roof of a train car. Rescuers retrieved the child’s body and handed it over to law enforcement officials, who are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

Rescue workers noted that after receiving the call, they reached the child on the roof of the train car, retrieved the body, and handed it over to law enforcement officials. “Rescuers retrieved the child’s body and handed it over to law enforcement officials, who are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy,” the State Emergency Service stated in a release.

Following this, the agency appealed to parents to explain to their children how dangerous it is to play on railroad tracks, climb onto train cars, or be in other parts of trains not intended for passengers.

Why chasing trains is dangerous

The State Emergency Service reminds the public that the railroad’s overhead contact system carries high voltage. A fatal electric shock does not necessarily require direct contact with the wires: a dangerous electric discharge can occur even at a certain distance from them.

The national safety web platform “101: A Safe Space for Children, Parents, and Educators” explains in detail why “train surfing”—staying on the roof, on the running boards, or between cars while the train is moving—can end in tragedy.

High-voltage electric shock. The voltage in a railway’s overhead contact system can range from 3,000 to 27,500 volts. Even without direct contact with the wires, current can travel through the air in the form of an electric arc. According to the platform, the danger zone can extend up to 1.5–2 meters. The risk increases in high humidity, as well as when using objects that can come into contact with the overhead wires, such as selfie sticks. Electric shock can cause severe burns, damage to internal organs, and cardiac arrest. Such injuries are often fatal.

Falling from a train car. Passenger and commuter trains can travel at speeds of 60–120 km/h. If a person falls from the roof or footboard at such a speed, they may suffer severe head and spinal injuries, fractures, or death.

Collision with railway infrastructure. As the train moves, there may be bridges, tunnels, overhead wire supports, signals, and other structures nearby. A person on the roof or exterior parts of the train risks colliding with them. Even a slight sideways movement can lead to fatal consequences.

The danger of being run over. If a person falls off the footboard or the coupling, they may end up under the train. This poses a risk of severe injuries, limb amputation, or instant death.

What are the consequences of train surfing?

Standing on the roof of a car, on the footboard, between cars, or on other external parts of the train poses a direct threat to life. The danger exists not only while the train is moving: contact with the high-voltage power lines can result in electric shock even on a stationary car.

Possible consequences include falls from a height, severe burns, fractures, head injuries, electric shock, and death. Therefore, train cars and railway infrastructure must not be used for games or dangerous activities.

What are the penalties for train surfing?

Traveling on the exterior of a train is subject to administrative liability under Article 109 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. If the violation is committed by a minor, the parents or guardians may be held liable for failing to fulfill their parental responsibilities. This is provided for under Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

In the event of damage to Ukrzaliznytsia property, blocking train traffic, or creating an emergency situation, criminal liability may also apply—depending on the circumstances and consequences. The State Emergency Service urges adults to talk to children about the dangers of train hopping and to explain that even attempting to climb onto a train car for a photo or video can cost a life. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the tragedy.

On September 29, a fire broke out in a residential building in Haisyn. The fire claimed the lives of a man, a woman, and their four-year-old son.

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