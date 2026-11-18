A pretrial investigation is underway in Vinnytsia into the case of a 10-year-old student at Lyceum No. 34 who sustained serious bodily injuries. Law enforcement officials have already identified all those involved in the incident, which occurred on November 9, 2026, and have interviewed the children’s parents and school staff.

As part of the criminal proceedings, investigators have sent relevant requests to the Vinnytsia City Council’s Department of Education and plan to interview the children using the specialized “Green Room” methodology. The agency emphasized that the case is under the personal supervision of the head of the regional prosecutor’s office, and prosecutors are maintaining constant contact with the school administration and social services.

The prosecutor’s office also urged the public to refrain from making premature legal assessments until all procedural actions are completed. Law enforcement officials stressed that the parties involved in the conflict are minors who are not subject to criminal liability; therefore, the investigation requires particular care to protect the interests of each child.

According to “Suspilne Vinnytsia,” following the fight at the school, 10-year-old Timur Storchak was hospitalized at the Vinnytsia Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital. Doctors diagnosed the boy with a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and compression fractures of two vertebrae. According to the victim’s parents, their son was beaten by two students, and the school’s principal and several staff members have already received reprimands for violating the internal investigation procedure regarding the incident.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Police in the Odesa region have opened a criminal investigation into the torture of a 12-year-old boy by his fellow villagers. Law enforcement officers discovered the abuse while monitoring social media, where a video of the beating—which took place in July of this year—had been posted. The victim himself did not tell anyone about his attackers’ actions.

Over the past year in Ukraine, law enforcement officials have recorded 285 cases of bullying in educational institutions. Throughout the school year, the police filed an average of about 32 administrative reports each month regarding incidents of bullying among children.

The number of administrative reports for bullying in schools and universities has increased in Ukraine.

Read us on