Student beauty pageants were held in Odesa and Kyiv to mark the anniversaries of the founding of two universities associated with Serhiy Kivalov.

At the Odesa Law Academy, Maria Panchenko won the title of “Miss NU ‘OYA’ – 2027.” Among her prizes were an iPhone 18 Pro Max, jewelry, gift certificates, and flowers.

At the Kyiv University of Intellectual Property and Law, Sofia Zhuravel was crowned the winner. She was presented with a certificate for a trip to Dubai. First Runner-Up Anna Stashok received a trip to Paris, and Second Runner-Up Diana Pogrebnyak received a trip to Rome.

Source: posts by the Kyiv University of Intellectual Property and Law on Instagram.

The Ministry of Education has decided to reintegrate the National University “Odessa Law Academy” into Odessa National University named after I. I. Mechnikov.

A significant conference of the International Educational Corporation was held in London, marking an important step in the development of education and science in Ukraine. Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, played a special role in the event. This was reported by Serhiy Kivalov, president of the Odesa Law Academy and a former “Party of Regions” member of parliament, on his Facebook page.

Former Member of Parliament Serhiy Kivalov was wounded during a rocket attack on Odesa.

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