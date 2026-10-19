On Tuesday, October 20, Ukraine can expect warm weather with rain in some regions

On Tuesday, October 20, the air temperature in Ukraine will rise to +21°. Precipitation is forecast for the western part of the Right Bank and the south of the country, while no significant rain is expected in the rest of the country.

“Cloudy with some sunny intervals. Moderate rain is expected on the Right Bank, in the Kherson region, and in Crimea; in the southwestern part of the country, heavy rain is expected in some areas; the rest of the country will remain dry,” the report states.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some areas of the Carpathians and in the east of the country.

Winds will be from the east and southeast at 7–12 m/s.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 9–14°, and 6–11° in the western regions; daytime temperatures will range from 13–18°, reaching up to 21° in Zakarpattia and the south of the country.

Rain is forecast for Kyiv and the surrounding region. Winds will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters have warned Kyiv and the surrounding region about hazardous weather.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecaster’s prediction, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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