But most often, Kateryna’s husband takes the device with him to work in the Kosmichny district, since the threat of strikes on civilian cars and public transportation has increased significantly there. Because of this, the family has to constantly coordinate who needs the detector more:

“If there’s a threat here, my husband leaves the device with us and goes there without it. If there’s a threat there, he takes it with him. Of course, we worry about my husband every day. Every day I tell him to quit this job because it’s not worth it.”

However, drones aren’t the only daily danger. Zaporizhzhia regularly suffers from airstrikes and ballistic missile attacks. According to Kateryna, the family has even stopped reacting to the sounds of airstrikes, but nighttime shelling with ballistic missiles remains the most terrifying:

“It was very loud tonight; there was one explosion, the windows shook, and we went out into the hallway. It’s very loud when ballistic missiles hit us. Ballistic missiles are very scary. The sound of the explosion is very terrifying.”

The woman adds that her six-month-old son has already gotten used to the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions and is hardly frightened by them anymore:

“He reacts quite calmly—both to the air raid sirens and to the explosions. When it gets very loud, he sometimes takes notice; maybe he gets a little scared. But not to the point of being really scared—I haven’t noticed that in him.”

Despite the constant psychological pressure and shelling, Kateryna Nikolenko’s family is currently staying in Zaporizhzhia, but they do have a clear cutoff point for evacuation:

“If FPV drones start flying in here, then we’ll leave. We hope we won’t have to leave here at all. We hope everything will be okay and we’ll stay at home,” Kateryna concludes.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Three residents of Zaporizhzhia were killed in Dnipro during an attack on the train station.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.