In Zaporizhzhia, a mother is out for a walk with her baby and a drone detector attached to the stroller
In Zaporizhzhia, Kateryna Nikolenko, a resident of the Zavodskyi District, goes for walks with her six-month-old son, taking a drone detector with her. The device is mounted on the baby stroller and helps the family keep an eye out for aerial threats.
The detector became an indispensable part of their walks after a Russian drone hovered over her during one of them. Since then, Kateryna has been using the device to better monitor the situation and respond to danger in a timely manner.
Kateryna Nikolenko is a mother of three: 16-year-old Dominika, 12-year-old Polina, and 6-month-old Nikita. She says she first saw a drone up close before she had the special device:
“I went out for a walk with my child in a stroller. Behind our house, I heard the distinctive sound of an FPV drone. I turned my head around and saw the drone. I don’t know what kind of drone it was. I hid under a tree; at that moment, I didn’t have the detector. It was very scary.”
After that incident, some friends lent Kateryna a drone detector. With it, she now finds it easier to navigate the outdoors, as it helps her assess how safe it is to be in open spaces and detects drone activity:
“Once we picked up a signal at home. Not in Zaporizhzhia—we detected it somewhere on the approach to the city. It was out in the fields. We could see it was far away, so it was more or less okay, no cause for alarm,” says Kateryna.
But most often, Kateryna’s husband takes the device with him to work in the Kosmichny district, since the threat of strikes on civilian cars and public transportation has increased significantly there. Because of this, the family has to constantly coordinate who needs the detector more:
“If there’s a threat here, my husband leaves the device with us and goes there without it. If there’s a threat there, he takes it with him. Of course, we worry about my husband every day. Every day I tell him to quit this job because it’s not worth it.”
However, drones aren’t the only daily danger. Zaporizhzhia regularly suffers from airstrikes and ballistic missile attacks. According to Kateryna, the family has even stopped reacting to the sounds of airstrikes, but nighttime shelling with ballistic missiles remains the most terrifying:
“It was very loud tonight; there was one explosion, the windows shook, and we went out into the hallway. It’s very loud when ballistic missiles hit us. Ballistic missiles are very scary. The sound of the explosion is very terrifying.”
The woman adds that her six-month-old son has already gotten used to the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions and is hardly frightened by them anymore:
“He reacts quite calmly—both to the air raid sirens and to the explosions. When it gets very loud, he sometimes takes notice; maybe he gets a little scared. But not to the point of being really scared—I haven’t noticed that in him.”
Despite the constant psychological pressure and shelling, Kateryna Nikolenko’s family is currently staying in Zaporizhzhia, but they do have a clear cutoff point for evacuation:
“If FPV drones start flying in here, then we’ll leave. We hope we won’t have to leave here at all. We hope everything will be okay and we’ll stay at home,” Kateryna concludes.
This was reported by Suspilne.
Three residents of Zaporizhzhia were killed in Dnipro during an attack on the train station.
As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.
Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.