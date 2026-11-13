Traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia may be temporarily blocked

In Zaporizhzhia, traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam may be temporarily restricted for safety reasons.

This was announced on November 13 by Mykhailo Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.



The regional military administration notes that the closures will cause inconvenience for drivers and passengers, but emphasizes that public safety is the top priority.

Drivers are asked to plan their trips in advance, taking into account possible restrictions, and to avoid creating traffic congestion near the bridges.

In the event of a road closure, drivers should use detours and strictly follow police instructions.

“During an air raid alert, do not remain near bridges or other hazardous structures. Stop your vehicle in a safe place and proceed to the nearest shelter,” emphasized Mykhailo Semikin.

As a reminder, on Friday, November 13, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Previously, Russia damaged a high-rise building and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, leaving five people injured.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, wounding a woman and causing a fire.

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