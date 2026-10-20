A case involving the embezzlement of more than ₴14.5 million from fortifications has been referred to court in Zaporizhzhia

In the case involving the alleged embezzlement of more than 14.5 million hryvnias in budget funds during the procurement of materials for fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region, the indictment has been filed with the court. Among the defendants are the commander of a military unit, the head and an officer of the public procurement department, as well as two civilians.

According to the investigation, in 2024, the suspects organized a scheme to embezzle budget funds during 19 procurements of materials for the construction of fortifications. The materials in question include geotextiles, steel cables, wire, and metal mesh.

To carry out the scheme, according to investigators, they used front companies, fictitious commercial proposals, and contracts with inflated prices.

Roles were divided among the participants. The military unit commander provided overall leadership, officials were responsible for documentation and conducting procurements, and civilians organized financial transactions and enlisted companies.

In addition, under certain contracts, funds were transferred even before the actual delivery of goods.

According to the investigation, the state suffered losses of over 14.5 million hryvnias due to these overpriced purchases.

Of this amount, law enforcement officials claim, 10.5 million hryvnias were laundered through accounts controlled by individual entrepreneurs and companies. The funds were transferred to other accounts, and a portion was withdrawn in cash.

A civil lawsuit has been filed to recover the losses incurred by the state. Land plots belonging to the defendants have also been seized.

The defendants are charged with misappropriation of another’s property through abuse of official position and the laundering of property obtained by criminal means. The criminal offenses are classified under Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court imposed pretrial measures on the defendants in the form of detention, with the alternative of bail or house arrest.

At the same time, in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law and by a court conviction.

This was reported by prosecutors from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense Sector of the Eastern Region.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against the head of the Lviv City Council, her deputy, the acting head of the education department, and the deputy director of an enterprise for purchasing substandard coal for educational institutions, resulting in losses of nearly 2.3 million hryvnias. In addition, the city council chair is accused of receiving improper benefits from subordinates.

In Kyiv, the former head of the Education Department of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration will stand trial for the procurement of electricity for educational institutions, resulting in losses of over 5.4 million hryvnias. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court.

In September 2025, the prosecutor’s office requested a warrant for the arrest of Olga Drozdova, head of the Education Department of the Dnipro District State Administration, who is accused in a case involving the purchase of vegetable cutters and chairs for shelters at inflated prices.

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