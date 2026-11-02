In Zaporizhzhia, located near the front lines, the heating season officially begins on November 2. The city has prepared its critical infrastructure for winter in advance, despite constant Russian shelling and the risk of power outages.

To ensure the stable operation of the city’s heating system, substations have been secured, and boiler rooms and pumps have been equipped with backup power. In the event of power outages, cogeneration units and generators will be used.

In total, Zaporizhzhia’s infrastructure includes 158 boiler rooms, 52 cogeneration units with a total capacity of 100 MW, 29 solar power plants, and nearly 3,000 generators.

Fedorov emphasized that preparations for winter depend largely on the responsibility of regional authorities. According to him, the example of Zaporizhzhia proves that even 20 kilometers from the front line, it is possible to provide people with heat.

Source: Ivan Fedorov

The heating season is gradually beginning in Ukraine. As of October 30, 6,716 boiler rooms are already in operation, and heat has been supplied to more than 2,400 residential buildings. Heating has also been turned on in nearly 9,700 social institutions—including schools, kindergartens, and hospitals.

As a reminder, one in five homes in Kyiv is not prepared for heating outages.

When will heating be turned on in the Odesa region? An explanation from the Odesa Regional State Administration.

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