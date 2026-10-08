A network of vape shops with millions in revenue was uncovered in Zaporizhzhia

According to the investigation, three residents of Zaporizhzhia organized the illegal sale of e-cigarette liquids without the proper license.

Sales were conducted through three vape shops in different parts of the city and an online store. In the first half of 2026, law enforcement officials allege that the suspects earned and laundered over 4.3 million hryvnias in revenue.

During the investigation, authorities seized 3,267 units of finished products, nearly 20,000 bottles of flavorings, 500 bottles of propylene glycol, and nearly 3,000 bottles of glycerin, which were used to manufacture the e-liquids.

The three suspects have been notified of charges of illegal storage and sale of excise goods, as well as the laundering of proceeds obtained through criminal activity. The issue of preventive measures and the seizure of property is currently being decided.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office

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