On Sunday, November 22, 2026, special emergency power outage schedules (SEPOS) were implemented in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the press service of JSC “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.”

According to utility officials, the restrictions were implemented following an urgent directive from NEC “Ukrenergo” as a necessary measure to stabilize the situation in the unified power grid. Due to the implementation of the EPP, some addresses in the region may experience power outages outside the previously published schedules of hourly blackouts.

The head of the region called on residents to be understanding of these temporary, necessary restrictions, which are required to maintain the stable operation of the power grid.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / JSC “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.”

On November 22, Russian attacks caused new power outages in five regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were partially left without electricity. The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and surrounding areas remains extremely difficult. As of November 22, due to extensive damage to the main power grids, it is currently impossible to deliver the necessary amount of electricity to consumers. Utility workers are already partially restoring power to critical infrastructure and are seeking technical solutions to gradually restore power to other consumers.

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