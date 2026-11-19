Skating on frozen lakes in the Carpathians harms the environment and can be deadly. The Carpathian Biosphere Reserve has issued a reminder about this.

In particular, skate blades leave metal shavings and traces of shoe care products on the ice. When the ice melts, this pollution enters the water.

In addition, noise and vibrations can disturb rare Carpathian and Alpine newts that hibernate at the bottom of Lake Brebeneskul. Both species are listed in Ukraine’s Red Book.

The ice itself, at an altitude of about 1,800 meters, also poses a danger: due to wind, temperature fluctuations, and underwater springs, it can be uneven and unreliable.

The reserve emphasizes that ice skating on Lake Brebeneskul and other high-altitude bodies of water within the protected area is prohibited.

Source: Carpathian Biosphere Reserve.

Weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply on November 19. On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, gusts of westerly wind are reaching 28 m/s, visibility is limited by thick fog, and the air temperature has dropped to -3 °C. Icing is also occurring due to high humidity.

On the morning of November 17, weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply. On Mount Pip Ivan, thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were recorded.

On November 17, temperatures on Mount Pip Ivan dropped to -5°C, with westerly winds of 22 m/s, thick fog, and icy conditions.

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