In Zhytomyr, a 24-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor

Juvenile prosecutors from the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office have charged a 24-year-old Zhytomyr resident with the rape of a minor. The man is charged with a crime under Part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It has been established that the man invited the 15-year-old girl to his home and, threatening her with physical violence, forced her to consume alcoholic beverages. He then took advantage of her helpless state and raped her.

Emergency medical personnel notified law enforcement about the perpetrator’s actions. The girl’s friends had called for medical help after becoming concerned about the minor’s deteriorating health. It was then that the victim recounted what had happened.

At the prosecutor’s request, the suspect was placed in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Note: In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

Source: Press Service of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, in the Ternopil region, an intoxicated man ambushed police officers with a shotgun.

Earlier, in Kropyvnytskyi, a man was detained following grenade explosions and gunfire.

Prior to that, in Kharkiv, a soldier from the Territorial Defense Forces pushed a woman during a conflict.

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