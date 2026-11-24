A 56-year-old official at a medical facility has been notified that he is suspected of soliciting an unlawful benefit and receiving a portion of it. According to the prosecutor’s office, the amount in question is $14,000 for arranging a fictitious hospitalization and disability status.

According to the investigation, a man subject to military service who had health problems approached the suspect for advice on undergoing a medical examination and subsequently obtaining a disability classification.

Although the official was not a medical professional, his position allowed him to maintain regular contact with doctors, and offered, for $14,000, to arrange a fraudulent hospitalization for the man in the hospital’s inpatient wards and to enter false information into his medical records regarding alleged illnesses and corresponding diagnoses.

The man was to pay part of the funds immediately, and the remainder—prior to the relevant expert panel’s review of the disability classification application—in exchange for a favorable decision.

The conscript contacted law enforcement and subsequently acted under their supervision.

After receiving part of the illicit benefit—$7,000—the hospital official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutors, the court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of pretrial detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 625,000 UAH.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast, with operational support from the Zhytomyr Oblast Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Note: In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime and may not be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

Source: Press Service of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office

A scheme involving fake disability claims for $20,000 was uncovered in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, in Nikopol, a scheme involving fictitious university enrollment to obtain a deferment was uncovered.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being uncovered throughout Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police have uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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