A New Head Has Been Appointed at the Zhytomyr Military Institute: Details

The Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaits, introduced the new commander of the Serhii Koroliov Zhytomyr Military Institute to the personnel. Colonel Maksym Lanovyi has taken command of the higher military educational institution.

Maksym Lanovyi is an artillery officer with direct combat experience and a full recipient of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

“I know his professional qualities well and hold them in high regard, and therefore I entrust the development of this educational institution to him,” noted the Commander of the Land Forces.

After hearing reports from the institute’s deputy heads and deans, the commander emphasized the need for qualitative changes in military education. He assured that he would support the institute’s leadership and contribute to the training of future officers: “The main task of a modern military university is to train professionals capable of effectively defending Ukraine.”

Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, participated in the presentation alongside the Commander of the Ground Forces.

He thanked the institute’s former head, Colonel Andriy Slyusarenko, for his work and for the fact that the institute’s staff had successfully overcome the challenges they faced during the full-scale Russian invasion. He wished the new head success in continuing and expanding the institution’s finest traditions.

The S. P. Korolev Zhytomyr Military Institute plays an important role in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Here, officers are trained in fields critical to modern warfare—electronic warfare, intelligence, and information operations. These are the areas on which the effectiveness of combat operations, the ability to counter the enemy, protect our units, and gain the upper hand on the battlefield depend.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ground Forces

Colonel Maksym Lanovyi has been appointed head of the higher military educational institution.

As a reminder, new heads have been appointed at two military institutes in Ukraine.

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