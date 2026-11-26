In October 2026, Ukrainian shopping centers operated on power generators for an average of 36 hours. This accounts for 11% of the total operating time for the month. At the same time, the cost of electricity generated by the generators reached its highest level since the beginning of the year.

According to the organization, there were virtually no power outages at shopping centers during the previous six months. However, power outages returned in October.

By comparison, in March 2026, shopping centers operated on generators for only 3% of their working hours, whereas in October this figure rose to 11%.

In October, the average commercial electricity rate for shopping centers, including imported electricity, was 13.67 UAH per kWh, including VAT. This is 5% higher than in March 2026.

At the same time, imported electricity cost shopping centers significantly more than domestically produced electricity.

The cost of electricity generated by generators was even higher. The weighted average rate for tenants was 30.64 UAH per kWh, including VAT. This is the highest figure since the beginning of the year.

By comparison, in March, the cost of electricity from generators was 26.21 UAH per kWh.

Thus, in October, electricity from generators cost shopping centers 2.2 times more than electricity at the commercial rate.

This is according to the findings of a study by the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (URTC).

As a reminder, the European Union is mobilizing 500 generators from the rescEU reserves and will also help deliver floating bridges and buses to Ukraine to provide support ahead of winter.

EU leaders in Dublin pledged continued military and economic support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has received over 4 billion euros in additional aid from the EU, according to Koretsky.

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