Daria Kharitonova, a contestant on the show “The Bachelor,” will represent Ukraine at Miss International 2026 in Tokyo

A finalist in the “Miss Ukraine 2025” pageant, holder of the title Miss International Ukraine 2025, and contestant on the 15th season of the reality show “The Bachelor,” Dar’ya Kharitonova will represent Ukraine at the Miss International 2026 beauty pageant. The competition will take place in Japan in November.

Daria Kharitonova is a world and European champion in competitive ballroom dancing. In addition to her athletic career and modeling work, she is developing her own business—a clothing brand. She also works as a coach.

The model participates in charitable initiatives. In particular, she took part in a charity episode of the show “Dancing with the Stars,” organized jointly with the Superhumans Center, the Ukrainian Women Unity project, and the Ball of Brave Hearts, aimed at supporting a prosthetics center.

After winning the title of Miss International Ukraine 2025, Kharitonova earned the opportunity to represent Ukraine at the Miss International pageant.

The Miss International 2026 beauty pageant will take place from November 11 to 27 in Tokyo, Japan.

Contestants from various countries around the world will compete for the title, including Daria Kharitonova from Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Committee of “Miss Ukraine.”

Earlier, Kateryna Doicheva, a contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” and known by her stage name DOICHEVA, released her debut song dedicated to her participation in the show. The artist turned her emotions following her time with the show’s lead, Vyacheslav Kravtsov, into a reggaeton-style dance track.

A former contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” Inna Miller, who works as a cosmetologist, reacted emotionally to the end of her time on the show with basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

As a reminder, the internet was abuzz with the leak of photos of the contestants from the new season of “The Bachelor.”



Photos, video: “The Bachelor” winner Kateryna Lozovytska married singer Gidayat Seidov.

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