The online media outlet UA.NEWS sent an official journalistic inquiry to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to determine how the terms of the plea agreement—approved by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) regarding Artem Shil in the case involving the misappropriation of funds from JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and the laundering of illicit proceeds.

The editorial staff requests clarification on the status of payments totaling millions, the possible involvement of third parties—in particular, Intero LLC—and the progress made in fulfilling obligations to expose other corruption crimes.

The request was prompted by the VAKS verdict of October 13, 2026, in which the court approved the plea agreement dated September 28, 2026, between the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and Shil. Under the terms of the agreement, the convicted individual was exempted from serving the principal sentence, subject to a probationary period of three years, and was instead required to fulfill a series of financial and non-financial obligations.

Financial Obligations and the Role of Third Parties

In a request to the SAPO, UA.NEWS journalists asked which specific departments or officials are monitoring the agreement’s implementation and what monitoring measures have already been implemented following its court approval.

Separately, the editorial staff is interested in the current status of the financial obligations, which include: reimbursement of 60 million UAH to JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” for damages incurred; a transfer of 80 million UAH to the “Come Back Alive” charitable foundation; the payment of a 204 million hryvnia fine with an installment plan; and the fulfillment of conditions regarding the special confiscation of property or payment of its monetary equivalent.

The media is requesting details on the amounts and dates of payments actually made, the remaining balance, and payment deadlines, as well as clarification on whether these payments were made by third parties—specifically, Intero LLC—and whether the origin of these funds was verified. In addition, the editorial staff is inquiring about the status of the sentence’s enforcement regarding special confiscation and the maintenance of property seizures.

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Exposure of Crimes and Possible Consequences of Non-Compliance

Regarding Artem Shil’s obligations to provide incriminating testimony against other participants in the crimes and to expose another corruption offense under investigation by NABU within two months, journalists are asking for the deadline for fulfilling this requirement and whether new criminal proceedings have been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations based on the information he provided.

UA.NEWS also asks whether there have been any instances of untimely or improper fulfillment of the agreement’s terms, whether requests have been made to change the deadlines or procedures for their fulfillment, and what response mechanisms are in place in the event of violations — particularly in light of the prosecutor’s right to petition the court to overturn a verdict in accordance with Article 476 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

Context

The consolidated criminal proceedings (No. 52025000000000084 dated February 19, 2025, and No. 52025000000000074 dated February 14, 2025) concerned the misappropriation of funds belonging to JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” and the laundering of property obtained by criminal means. Artem Shil’s actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on October 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved Shyl’s plea agreement with the investigation. Under its terms, he received an eight-year prison sentence but was released from serving the sentence with a three-year probationary period.

He was also barred from holding positions in military units and law enforcement agencies for three years. As Zheleznyak explained, the agreement includes several financial obligations. Shilo must pay a fine of 204 million hryvnias. He was allowed to pay this amount over the course of a year in four installments of 51 million hryvnias per quarter. An additional 325.7 million hryvnias are subject to special confiscation, along with three apartments. Furthermore, the agreement provides for the reimbursement of 60 million hryvnias in damages and the transfer of 80 million hryvnias to the “Come Back Alive” fund.

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