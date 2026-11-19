The Hungarian railway company MÁV has extended restrictions on the operation of two passenger trains that ran on the Budapest–Mukachevo route on the European gauge track. From now on, the trains will run only as far as the border station of Chop, and service on the Ukrainian section to Mukachevo has been suspended until further notice.

The company explained this decision as a safety measure for MÁV Group employees.

For the duration of the restrictions, Ukrzaliznytsia has organized a transfer service—passengers can travel from Chop to Mukachevo and back via commuter trains running on the broad-gauge track. At the same time, the Budapest–Mukachevo–Kyiv night train, operated by Ukrzaliznytsia, continues to run on its usual route without any changes.

Source: MÁV.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that train service between the two countries will be suspended on November 17 and 18. According to him, a Russian drone struck approximately 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station.

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